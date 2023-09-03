Denver Mayor Mike Johnston’s administration is still hiring.

The administration has 15 high-profile positions open as of Labor Day after former Mayor Michael Hancock asked his department heads to resign, according to the mayor’s office.

Johnston’s office website shows 14 positions as job openings, nine of which are executive director roles. But Thursday’s resignation of Economic Development and Opportunity Department Executive Director Jen Morris puts that number at 15, the mayor’s office confirmed with the Denver Gazette.

Labor Day marks 48 days in-office for Johnston. Amid some other gradual cabinet additions, including the hire of a new chief operating officer, the mayor is still transitioning from Hancock’s administration.

The mayor's office described the hiring process as routine.

“This time around Johnston asked department heads to stay on through Aug. 31 to help with the transition to work to hire people, bringing up a brand new staff,” a mayor's office spokesperson said.

“We are currently seeking highly qualified and dedicated individuals to fill key roles across various city agencies and departments,” the mayor’s office says on its job opening site.

Besides the economic and developments director role, the mayor’s office lists these roles up for hire:

Deputy Chief of Staff, Admin & Communications

Deputy Communications Director of Digital Media

Director of Labor Outreach

Deputy Legislative Director

Deputy City Attorney

Executive Director, Community Planning & Development

Executive Director, Denver Department of Public Health & Environment

Executive Director, Denver Economic Development & Opportunity

Executive Director, Department of Public Safety

Executive Director, Department of Transportation & Infrastructure

Executive Director, Excise & Licensing

Executive Director, General Services

Executive Director, Human Rights & Community Partnerships

Executive Director, Parks & Recreation