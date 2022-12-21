Denver Mayor Michael B. Hancock said his city is nearing a breaking point after spending roughly $2 million in response to the influx of immigrants who have traveled from South and Central America since the beginning of the month.

Officials yesterday submitted an application to the state to be reimbursed for $1.5 million of those costs, said Margaret Danuser, Denver’s chief financial officer.

Mayor Michael B. Hancock, whose office organized a press conference to address the frigid temperatures expected tonight and the steady stream of migrants coming to Denver, said officials are "simply trying to do the best that we can.”

“It’s a balancing act,” he said. “We have finite resources.”

While staffing accounts for most of the city’s expenditures, the costs also include housing, food and transportation.

The city opened its first emergency shelter on Dec. 6 and second one last week. Since then, more than 1,300 immigrants have arrived to the Mile High City, mostly from El Paso.

Denver has opened the Denver Coliseum, 4600 Humboldt St., to house the flood of immigrants coming here.

