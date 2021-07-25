Denver Economic Development and Opportunity has opened applications for a grant program for nonprofits, resident groups and micro businesses to fund projects that improve the quality of life in their communities.

The program, in partnership with The Denver Foundation, provides grants from $500 to $10,000. Applications opened last week and close on Aug. 6.

“We know this is a small, yet significant step in the direction of that positive change,” said Seneca Holmes with Denver Economic Development and Opportunity.

Holmes said the grant program aims to improve the effectiveness, efficiency and performance of local organizations in NEST priority neighborhoods.

Denver’s NEST (Neighborhood Equity and Stabilization) initiative began in 2018 to preserve the culture and character of the city’s fastest-changing neighborhoods, experiencing a rising cost of living and evolving community.

NEST neighborhoods include East Colfax, Elyria-Swansea, Globeville, Montbello, Northeast Park Hill, Sun Valley, Valverde, Villa Park, West Colfax and Westwood.

The grant program is open to small nonprofits, informal resident community-based groups and micro businesses with an annual revenue of less than $500,000 within NEST neighborhoods.

The program prioritizes community-led efforts and focuses on bolstering social development, supporting resident life and increasing a community group’s capacity, Holmes said.

“Our experience is that Denver neighborhood leaders often have the best ideas and solutions for solving issues in our community,” said Dace West with The Denver Foundation. “We are honored to co-manage the Community Support Mini Grants program in 2021.”

The grant amounts and recipients will be determined by a selection committee of community members, previous award recipients and staff from the city and The Denver Foundation.

Applications are available at webportalapp.com/sp/login/mini_grants_denver.