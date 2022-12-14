Denver has received more than 300 immigrants since December 6.
But the first shelter city officials set up at a local recreation center is already at capacity, prompting them to open a second at a recreation center. While officials allowed media to tour the second recreation center emergency shelter, they asked its location not be revealed for safety concerns.
Currently, there are 271 migrants housed in city recreation center, with an additional 62 housed in area churches.
UPDATE: Denver will be opening an additional emergency shelter to meet the needs of the ongoing migrant influx. Read more here: https://t.co/dIeI2fLB4V— Denver Office of Emergency Management (@DenverOEM) December 14, 2022
Additionally, Denver deployed a third recreation center for a reception area. This reception center will connect immigrants with emergency shelter and/or give them assistance to help connect with family or friends, according to a city release.
Denver officials provide update on migrants that arrived in Denver last week, say clothes urgently needed
"With migrants continuing to arrive in Denver, additional capacity is needed in order to ensure basic needs are being met while ensuring the city does not experience a humanitarian crisis of keeping hundreds of unhoused migrants displaced in our city," according to a news release.
Using recreation centers as a shelter for immigrants does mean patrons of those centers won't be able to use them. The city knows this and said members who are impacted can visit any recreation center. Any up-charge associated with the visit will be waived. If residents have questions, they can send them to Recreation.Administration@denvergov.org
Denver's first shelter opened on Dec. 6 as migrants from the southern border began to arrive in Denver. In response, the city activated an emergency shelter on Dec. 10 and asked residents to donate clothing, particularly winter weather items.
Donations can be dropped off at Iglesia Ciudad de Dios, 5255 W. Warren Ave., Denver on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 4 p.m.- 7 p.m. A full list of items in high demand can be found online at denvergov.org, but is subject to change.
According to previous Denver Gazette reporting, the Mayor's Office does not believe a border state, like Texas, sent the migrants to Denver. A spokesperson with Denver's Office of Emergency Management confirmed Wednesday the source of the second group of migrants is the same as the first.
The city continues to call on faith-based organizations, non-profits, and private sector partners to reach out to support city efforts. Entities interested in assisting should contact OEM via email: donations@denvergov.org.
The Denver Gazette has repeatedly asked officials how much the City of Denver has spent on these efforts. Staff responded they are working on multiple requests for the financial information and will release it soon.