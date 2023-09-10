Racial Justice Protests Denver

FILE - Denver Police Department officers clear a man who fell to the street after they used tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse a protest outside the Colorado Capitol in Denver, May 28, 2020, over the death of George Floyd. Denver will pay $4.7 million to settle a class action lawsuit that alleged that protesters were unjustly targeted for violating the city's curfew during demonstrations over the killing of Floyd in 2020. City councilors unanimously agreed to the deal Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, without any debate.

 David Zalubowski - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS

The Denver City Council will consider paying out more than $1 million for six liability claims against the Denver Police Department during Monday’s 3:30 p.m. meeting.

The liability claims relate to the 2020 George Floyd protests in Denver, according to court filings.

The six resolutions are among many on Monday's agenda:

Contracts and Resolutions

  • A resolution approving the appointment of Councilwoman Diana Romero Campbell to the Prosperity Denver Fund Board of Directors.
  • A resolution with Denver Food Rescue approving a grant worth $3.1 million to provide free food distribution 24 hours a day, seven days a week through the city's Healthy Food for Denver Kid’s Initiative. The resolution focuses on council districts 1, 3, 8, 9 and 11.
  • Five separate resolutions for the city to spend $750,000 to five companies to provide planning, design and project implementation oversight services for Denver Parks and Recreation projects. Each contract lasts for three years.
  • A resolution worth $971,641 with Mile High 360 to provide healthy foods for students 18-years-old and under in council district 3. Contract runs through 2025.
  • A resolution with Re-Vision International approving a grant agreement worth $2,561,547 to provide education around health equity, food justice and the local food system, delivery of food boxes, and youth apprenticeships in council districts 2, 3, 7 and 10. Contract runs through 2025.

Bills

  • A bill for an ordinance approving an amendment to the 3015 E. Colfax Urban Redevelopment Plan in council district 9
  • A bill regarding Denver Health and Hospital Authority extends additional staffing to provide interim mental health services for those awaiting admission to an inpatient bed, citywide. Adds $310,000 for a new total of $1,147,882.91, extending services for one year until June 6, 2024.
  • A bill with the Colorado Department of Health Care Policy and Financing supporting Denver Human Services for performance-based deliverables of medical assistance. Amends revenue agreement by adding $1,229,112.97 for a new total of $3,385,797.40 for a new end date of June 30, 2024.
  • A bill with School Dist. 1 providing behavioral health-related programming to youth worth $861,100 through July 31, 2024. Programming includes community liaisons, a behavioral health employment pipeline, and access to a Wellness Winnie team, citywide.

Public Hearings

  • Public hearing and second reading changing the zoning classification for 1001 and 1015 N. King St. in Villa Park. Bill approval allows for the building to become a 2.5-story row house building.
  • Public hearing and second reading rezoning 6137 E. 17th Avenue in South Park Hill to allow accessory dwelling units.

The full city council agenda may be viewed online at denver.legistar.com.

Sign Up For Free: Denver AM Update

Your morning rundown of the latest news from overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day.

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.