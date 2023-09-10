The Denver City Council will consider paying out more than $1 million for six liability claims against the Denver Police Department during Monday’s 3:30 p.m. meeting.
The liability claims relate to the 2020 George Floyd protests in Denver, according to court filings.
The six resolutions are among many on Monday's agenda:
Contracts and Resolutions
- A resolution approving the appointment of Councilwoman Diana Romero Campbell to the Prosperity Denver Fund Board of Directors.
- A resolution with Denver Food Rescue approving a grant worth $3.1 million to provide free food distribution 24 hours a day, seven days a week through the city's Healthy Food for Denver Kid’s Initiative. The resolution focuses on council districts 1, 3, 8, 9 and 11.
- Five separate resolutions for the city to spend $750,000 to five companies to provide planning, design and project implementation oversight services for Denver Parks and Recreation projects. Each contract lasts for three years.
- A resolution worth $971,641 with Mile High 360 to provide healthy foods for students 18-years-old and under in council district 3. Contract runs through 2025.
- A resolution with Re-Vision International approving a grant agreement worth $2,561,547 to provide education around health equity, food justice and the local food system, delivery of food boxes, and youth apprenticeships in council districts 2, 3, 7 and 10. Contract runs through 2025.
Bills
- A bill for an ordinance approving an amendment to the 3015 E. Colfax Urban Redevelopment Plan in council district 9
- A bill regarding Denver Health and Hospital Authority extends additional staffing to provide interim mental health services for those awaiting admission to an inpatient bed, citywide. Adds $310,000 for a new total of $1,147,882.91, extending services for one year until June 6, 2024.
- A bill with the Colorado Department of Health Care Policy and Financing supporting Denver Human Services for performance-based deliverables of medical assistance. Amends revenue agreement by adding $1,229,112.97 for a new total of $3,385,797.40 for a new end date of June 30, 2024.
- A bill with School Dist. 1 providing behavioral health-related programming to youth worth $861,100 through July 31, 2024. Programming includes community liaisons, a behavioral health employment pipeline, and access to a Wellness Winnie team, citywide.
Public Hearings
- Public hearing and second reading changing the zoning classification for 1001 and 1015 N. King St. in Villa Park. Bill approval allows for the building to become a 2.5-story row house building.
- Public hearing and second reading rezoning 6137 E. 17th Avenue in South Park Hill to allow accessory dwelling units.
The full city council agenda may be viewed online at denver.legistar.com.