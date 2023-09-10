The Denver City Council will consider paying out more than $1 million for six liability claims against the Denver Police Department during Monday’s 3:30 p.m. meeting.

The liability claims relate to the 2020 George Floyd protests in Denver, according to court filings.

The six resolutions are among many on Monday's agenda:

Contracts and Resolutions

A resolution approving the appointment of Councilwoman Diana Romero Campbell to the Prosperity Denver Fund Board of Directors.

A resolution with Denver Food Rescue approving a grant worth $3.1 million to provide free food distribution 24 hours a day, seven days a week through the city's Healthy Food for Denver Kid’s Initiative. The resolution focuses on council districts 1, 3, 8, 9 and 11.

Five separate resolutions for the city to spend $750,000 to five companies to provide planning, design and project implementation oversight services for Denver Parks and Recreation projects. Each contract lasts for three years.

A resolution worth $971,641 with Mile High 360 to provide healthy foods for students 18-years-old and under in council district 3. Contract runs through 2025.

A resolution with Re-Vision International approving a grant agreement worth $2,561,547 to provide education around health equity, food justice and the local food system, delivery of food boxes, and youth apprenticeships in council districts 2, 3, 7 and 10. Contract runs through 2025.

Bills

A bill for an ordinance approving an amendment to the 3015 E. Colfax Urban Redevelopment Plan in council district 9

A bill regarding Denver Health and Hospital Authority extends additional staffing to provide interim mental health services for those awaiting admission to an inpatient bed, citywide. Adds $310,000 for a new total of $1,147,882.91, extending services for one year until June 6, 2024.

A bill with the Colorado Department of Health Care Policy and Financing supporting Denver Human Services for performance-based deliverables of medical assistance. Amends revenue agreement by adding $1,229,112.97 for a new total of $3,385,797.40 for a new end date of June 30, 2024.

A bill with School Dist. 1 providing behavioral health-related programming to youth worth $861,100 through July 31, 2024. Programming includes community liaisons, a behavioral health employment pipeline, and access to a Wellness Winnie team, citywide.

Public Hearings

Public hearing and second reading changing the zoning classification for 1001 and 1015 N. King St. in Villa Park. Bill approval allows for the building to become a 2.5-story row house building.

Public hearing and second reading rezoning 6137 E. 17th Avenue in South Park Hill to allow accessory dwelling units.

The full city council agenda may be viewed online at denver.legistar.com.