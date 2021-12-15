The Denver Police Department wants to extend its contract with a gunshot detection system through the end of 2026 amid a rise in gun violence in the city.

The agency presented its request to the Denver City Council safety committee on Wednesday. If approved, the contract would provide $4.7 million to ShotSpotter Inc. to fund gunshot detection services from Jan. 1, 2022, to Dec. 31, 2026.

Though the Denver Police Department has contracted with ShotSpotter since 2015, this is the first time the department has pursued an extended contract, with all other contracts being one-year long.

“It highlights the explosion of gun violence that we’re seeing across the city,” Division Chief Ron Thomas said Wednesday.

ShotSpotter is designed to detect, verify and notify law enforcement of gunfire, determining where gunshots occurred within 25 meters, how many rounds were shot and what time the gunfire occurred, Thomas said.

The contract extension comes as Denver is experiencing an uptick in gun violence. In 2020, ShotSpotter reported 3,093 gunshots in its coverage areas. As of Dec. 7, the system has reported 3,843 gunshots without any change in the coverage areas.

Thomas said the system is especially important since residents often don’t report gunshots. Of the 11,234 gunshots reported by the system from 2018 to 2021, 85.5% had no correlating 911 call.

“People may not interpret that what they heard was gunfire. … They may be afraid of retaliation. … People think that maybe nobody cares,” Thomas said. “The way that we address that is making sure we respond as quickly as possible to every shots fired alert.”

This year, the system has resulted in 94 arrests and 120 firearm recoveries, Thomas said. Since 2018, it has resulted in 337 arrests and 322 firearm recoveries in total.

ShotSpotter covers about 14 square miles in Denver. ShotSpotter locations are chosen using reported gun violence data.

The safety committee unanimously advanced the contract extension Wednesday. It will now be sent to the full council for two final votes in the coming weeks.