Denver Mayor Michael Hancock has appointed Brendan Hanlon, the city’s chief financial officer, as deputy mayor for 2022, the city announced Wednesday.

This is the second time Hanlon will serve as deputy mayor after filling the position in 2018. Deputy mayor is an annual position, designated to serve as mayor when the actual mayor is unable to perform their duties for any reason.

Hanlon has been Denver’s chief financial officer since February 2016, managing the city’s financial operations and fiscal management strategy. Recently, Hanlon has led the Department of Finance’s efforts to manage recovery programs during the COVID-19 pandemic, including allocating funds from the American Rescue Plan Act and the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.

“During his five years as chief financial officer, Hanlon has been a thoughtful steward of Denver residents’ tax dollars, providing sound fiscal management that has maintained the city’s AAA bond rating and budget reserves,” the mayor’s office said in a statement.

Hanlon has worked in the mayor's office for two decades, previously serving as the city's budget director, manager of fiscal analysis and budget supervisor, among other positions. Hanlon, a Connecticut native, holds a master's degree in public administration and a bachelor's degree in history and political science from the University of Connecticut.

Hanlon’s designation as deputy mayor took effect Jan. 1. Hanlon replaced former Deputy Mayor Murphy Robinson, Denver’s director of public safety who is stepping down from his role this month.