A local disaster emergency may be extended by the Denver City Council as the city has seen a steady influx of over 4,600 immigrants from the southern border. Denver began accepting immigrants in December and the extension will last until March 27, 2023.

In addition, the Council has 12 other resolutions on its agenda ahead of Monday's weekly 3:30 p.m. meeting. There are five bills being introduced and three in final consideration.

Here's a list of the major items before the council Monday:

Resolutions:

23-0195: A direct file resolution seeking to extend the declaration of a local disaster emergency, pertaining to the sheltering of migrants and asylum seekers.

23-0119: Approves the mayoral appointment of Elena Mendoza to the comission for people with disabilities for a term effective immediately and expiring Sept. 30, 2024.

23-0067: A resolution approving an on-call contract with Triunity, Inc. for $17.8 million and through Dec. 2027 to provide representative professional services for the East Colfax Bus Rapid Transit Project.

23-0134: A resolution approving a grant agreement with the United States Department of Health and Human Services for $1.3 million through Feb. 28, 2024 for the Ryan White gran program, providing care, treatment and support services to people living with HIV/AIDS.

23-0120: A resolution approving an amendment to a contract with Sewall Child Development Center, Inc. by adding $12,821 for a new total of $581,152. The addition reflects a cost of living adjustment and a quality improvement activity related to providing head start services to 60 children in council districts 1, 2, 3, and 7.

Bills:

23-0132: A bill being introduced appropriating $10.4 million to fund the Denver Great Kids Heat Start Grant program for 2023-2024, based on a letter of intent from the United States Department of Health and Human Services.

23-0137: A bill being introduced rescinding $6 million from the Denver Public Library Special Revenue Fund, authorizes an appropriation to transfer cash and makes an appropriation in the Denver Public Library Capital Projects Fund and authorizes the purchase of capital equipment items.

23-0124: A bill being introduced that will relinquish a portion of an easement established in Pena Station Filing No. 2. The executive director of the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure determined public use, convenience and necessity no longer requires the easement.

23-0104: A bill on final consideration approving a purchase and sale agreement with Lifespan Local, LLC for $5.9 million as part of the RISE Denver bond program for the city to purchase a 6,000 square foot condo unit to support a new Denver Public Library Branch in the Westwood neighborhood at 3300 Nevada Pl.

23-0102: A bill on final consideration approving a recission of $1.9 million from the pavement markings capital program and makes an appropriation in the Denver Moves Implementation to better align the use of funds in the 2023 budget for the design, outreach and installation of bikeway projects, citywide.

Public Hearings:

23-0030: A bill for an ordinance approving a Denver zoning code amendment to create the Sunnyside Conservation Overlay zone district and Sunnyside Conservation and Brick Overlay zone district.

23-0031: A bill for an ordinance approving a rezoning of multiple properties in the Sunnyside neighborhood to apply the Sunnyside Conservation Overlay and Sunnyside Conservation and Brick zone districts.