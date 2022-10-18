Denver's councilmembers agreed to spend $1 million on grocery store gift cards and food boxes this month, saying the money will help residents struggling to access food as a lingering effect of the pandemic.

The spending, which Mayor Michael Hancock proposed, will provide a $200 grocery store gift card to up to 4,000 Denver residents and support three food box distribution events, the city said.

Hancock announced the program in his 2022 state of the city address in July, saying it would offer a "little bit of relief" to families amid rising costs.

The grocery store gift cards are available to Denver residents – one per household – who earn 200% below the federal poverty level.

A limited supply of gift cards are available on a first come first serve basis at the Agency for Human Rights and Community Partnerships, Denver Human Services and the Department of Public Health and Environment.

Funding for the program came from the American Rescue Plan Act.

The city this past week also began distributing of 8,000 food boxes, hygiene items and other necessities. The first food distribution event was held Oct. 15 at the Lalo Delgado campus. The next two will be held on Oct. 22 at the Ascension Catholic Parish, and Oct. 29 at the National Western Complex.