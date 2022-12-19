The Denver City Council has 25 resolutions on its agenda ahead of today's weekly 3:30 p.m. meeting. There are 11 bills being introduced from various committees and 10 that are on final consideration. There are two courtesy public hearings.
Here's a list of the major happenings during council today:
Contracts and Resolutions:
- 22-1591: Approves a grant agreement with the Colorado Department of Homeland Security for $3.1 million through 2025 for the Urban Area Security Initiative grant program. The program seeks to "prevent, prepare for, respond to, mitigate against and recover from acts of terrorism, citywide."
- 22-1604 and 1605: A resolution establishing the 2022 Denver Public Schools and special districts mill levies.
- 22-1658, 1659 and 1660: Three resolutions settling claims with the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure for $40,000, $60,000 and $85,000.
- 22-1557 and 1607: Two resolutions proposing loan agreements for the construction of affordable housing in Montbello and Central Park. The first loan is for $3.3 million and 18.5 years, and the second is for $2.4 million.
- 22-1657: Settles a claim with the Denver Police Department for $27,700.46.
Bills:
- 22-1575: A bill amending the city municipal code allowing a $600 bonus to be paid to eligible city employees. The bonus is to show appreciation to workers dedication through 2022.
- 22-1576: A bill rescinding $4.3 million from the general fund and makes appropriations in the Department of Finance special payments program.
- 22-1578: A bill financing the acquisition, construction and equipping of an affordable multifamily rental facility in Montbello.
- 22-1592: A bill being introduced that cuts an intergovernmental agreement between the City and County of Denver and the Colorado Department of Human Services by $62.6 million for a new total of $1.2 million.
- 22-1596: A bill creating the "Denver Public Library" special revenue fund as approved by Denver voters through measure 2I in the November general election. Appropriates $32.1 million to the fund for 2023.
Note, bills appear before council twice before they are approved, published and signed. Bills on final consideration are on their second appearance before council.
Public Hearings:
- 22-1587: A public hearing on a proposed change to the city charter concerning the board of adjustment.
- 22-1615: A public hearing on a proposed change to the city charter concerning the council's zoning authority.
The full city council agenda can be viewed online at denver.legistar.com.
Those who wish to sign up for comment at public hearings may do so online, or email written testimony to dencc@denvergov.org. The sign up period online is between 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. the day of the public hearing.