Denver's Office of Climate Action and Sustainability is bringing back its e-bike rebate program with a new model after demand exceeded expectations with the first launch.
Applications for the 2,000 rebates available will open on July 11, according to a news release. The new program model has a limited number of rebates available each month to keep it going throughout the rest of the year.
During the first three weeks of the program, more than 3,000 Denverites applied for rebates and quickly exceeded the program's funds and anticipated demand.
City officials encourage those interested in purchasing an e-bike to visit shops participating in the program to ask questions and test various models before applying for a rebate. Officials hope this will limit the number of unredeemed vouchers and ensure those who are ready to buy are able to participate.
Since starting the program, 848 e-bike rebates have been redeemed, and 56% of the program funding from the Climate Protection Fund has gone to income-qualified residents. Half of the July 11 rebates will also be reserved for income-qualified Denverites.
Release dates for the rebate vouchers throughout the year are:
- July 11
- Aug. 1
- Sept. 6
- Oct. 3
- Nov. 7
- Dec. 5
Some rebates for home efficiency improvements like solar panels and electric vehicle charging are also available through the program.