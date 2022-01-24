The Denver City Council approved a contract extension Monday to fund the city’s homeless employment program through the end of the year.

The contract, which the council passed unanimously without comment, will provide $705,300 to Bayaud Enterprises Inc. to administer the Denver Day Works Program through Dec. 31.

“We’ve seen that this program works,” Councilwoman Amanda Sawyer said during a committee meeting. "It is adding valuable resources to our community.”

The Denver Day Works Program started in 2016, providing homeless residents with temporary, low- to no-barrier employment like event cleaning and street maintenance. Workers participate in six-hour workdays once weekly for 10 weeks and are paid $100 cash at the end of each day. Food and shelter resources are also provided at work sites.

From November 2016 to December 2021, the program saw 1,124 enrollments and 765 participants. Of participants, 337 have achieved job placement outside of the program and 66 received support that led to stable housing, according to the city.

In 2022, the program aims to achieve 129 new job placements. The $705,300 contract will directly serve 220 households this year, 80% of which will increase or maintain income or non-cash benefits. For households that exit the program, 80% will obtain permanent or stable housing, the company said.

“We would be delighted and excited to expand our Denver Day Works Program,” said Sue Richardson, director of rehabilitation services at Bayaud Enterprises. “We’re ready to expand any time to a lot of different places throughout the metro area.”

Under the contract, Bayaud Enterprises will provide services such as outreach, recruitment, same-day work experience, benefit navigation, behavioral health referrals, job readiness assessments, individualized employment plans and meals. In addition, the company will coordinate and supervise all work sites.

Over 55% of the contract amount will go toward paying salary and administrative costs at Bayaud Enterprises. Richardson said this is because the company has so many staff members in the field offering support for program participants.

The $705,300 will match the city’s funding for the program in 2021. Since 2018, the city’s annual funding for the program has ranged from $442,429 to $1,025,300.

The contract extension comes as metro Denver’s sheltered homeless population hit 5,530 people last year, according to an annual count. An additional 1,185 homeless residents were estimated to be living unsheltered in the city, according to the Denver Department of Housing Stability.