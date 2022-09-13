The campaign to raise $32 million for Denver's public library system kicks off on Wednesday evening.

Strong Library Strong Denver, the group behind the campaign, is asking voters to approve a property tax increase, which shakes out to about $4.19 more per month for the average Denver homeowner.

The money would support salaries, tech and infrastructure improvements, longer hours and programming for the city's libraries, officials said. It would also provide a dedicated funding stream and some insulation from any budgetary restraints the city's general fund may face.

The kick-off party will be held at 5:30 p.m. at Highland Park. Among the speakers are District 7 Councilmember Jolon Clark.

Library officials earlier explained to city council members how the money, if approved by voters, would be allocated. Of the roughly $32 million expected to be raised, $9.7 million would go toward improving staffing and, as a result, increase hours of operation. That money would also cut down on wait times, fund community outreach, and expand language access and programs for vulnerable populations, officials said.

New computers and technology for library visitors are expected to cost another $1.6 million. More than $15 million is needed for infrastructure purposes. The bulk of that – $13 million – is needed to address deferred maintenance, such as landscaping, painting, replacing flooring, accessibility improvements, officials said. Increasing salaries to meet market rate, improving training and hiring the equivalent of five support staffers will cost another $4.5 million, plus half a million more in software additions and upgrades, they said.

More than 4 million people walked through the doors of the Denver Public Library's 26 locations last year, and library officials said last month that Denver's system is underfunded compared to its peers elsewhere in the nation.