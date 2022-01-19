Denver Mayor Michael Hancock joined more than 150 mayors from across the country Wednesday for the U.S. Conference of Mayors’ 90th Winter Meeting in Washington, D.C.

The meeting, which will run through Friday, brings local leaders together to discuss how to improve their cities, with this year's top agenda items including infrastructure, employment, COVID-19 relief, public safety, climate change, immigration and affordable housing.

“All the major issues our country faces today, from crime to infrastructure investment to building a more resilient economy, mayors are on the ground doing the work,” Hancock said. “I look forward to working with my colleagues to share ideas and plan together on how we can make meaningful progress to tackle these critical issues.”

This year, Hancock is chairing the conference’s Transportation and Communications Committee. He will lead discussions throughout the week on how infrastructure can bring economic opportunity to underserved communities, as well as efforts to address crime, behavioral health, addiction and food insecurity.

On Wednesday, Hancock also led a discussion on how cities are using funds from the American Rescue Plan Act to reduce food insecurity, along with Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser and Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott.

“The Winter Meeting of the U.S. Conference of Mayors is an important way for cities across the country to stay connected with one another,” said Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, president of the conference. “It’s a unique opportunity for mayors — whether Democrat, Republican or Independent — to roll up their sleeves, brainstorm about how to solve similar problems, and share best practices.”

A full agenda for the meeting is available on the conference’s website. Updates will be posted live at twitter.com/usmayors.