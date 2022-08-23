Douglas County Commissioners decided Tuesday that it will ask voters to consider two topics on the November 8 ballot – broadband and open space sales tax.

During their regular business meeting, the board adopted a resolution asking voters whether to allow the county to enter into public-private partnerships to improve telecommunications services, such as high-speed internet. Currently, state law prohibits local government involvement in telecommunication services.

Tuesday the panel also called a special business meeting during which it adopted a resolution asking voters whether to extend the Open Space Sales and Use Tax for 15 years – to Jan. 1, 2039. The commissioners suggested keeping the sales and use tax of 1.7 tenths of a percent for parks, trails, historic resources and open space to be used to protect, maintain and add parks and wildlife habitats and buffers between communities. It would also be used to conserve streams and lakes and working farms and ranches in Douglas County.

In addition, the tax would go towards preserving views and landmarks and to maintain and conserve historic preservation sites.

If voters do not approve the extension, the sales tax will expire on Dec. 31, 2023.