The now defunct Park Hill golf course appears poised to retain its green space classification, at least for the time being.
Initiated Ordinance 301 was passing with more than 63% of the vote as of 10 p.m., according to unofficial election results released Tuesday. The percentage was based off 73,516 votes in the system.
Ordinance 301 requires a citywide vote to approve any residential or commercial construction on a property with a city-owned conservation easement, such as the 55-acre golf course.
Park Hill golf course was bought by Westside Investment Partners for $24 million in 2019. The company intends to use the space for new affordable housing units, grocery stores and other "community needs," said Norman Harris, a managing partner at the Holleran Group.
"We've heard so much from our community about (its) needs and we're committed to doing just that," Harris said. "This really could be a win-win."
The Holleran Group became an official partner of Westside's development plans about a year ago, Harris said.
In an effort to get around a citywide vote established by Ordinance 301, Westside and others put their own measure on the ballot, Initiated Ordinance 302.
Both ordinances are practically the same, but Ordinance 302 would create a carveout area that would exclude developments on the golf course being put on a citywide ballot.
"What (Ordinance 302) really does is it protects Northeast Park Hill's ability to make (a) decision about the Park Hills golf course, and assures if passed, the people in the neighborhood would have the right to determine what's best for them," Harris said.
As of 8:45 p.m., unofficial results showed 61.98% of the electorate against the measure with just over 15% of the total vote in.
Penfield Tate, a Park Hill resident and co-chair of Initiative 301, said with recent developments and gentrification across Denver, it's important that someone stands up for the green spaces.
"This vote is important for the entire city because it is a value judgment about whether we value green or concrete," Tate said.
Harris said everyone is still moving forward with their vision.
"We're still working toward creating a vision of equitable development, so we're going to keep pressing," Harris said. "We're confident that we'll reach our goal."