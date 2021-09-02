The Denver Department of Housing Stability in partnership with Mayor Michael Hancock launched an initiative on Thursday with the goal of getting 200 homeless residents housed in 100 days.

The initiative is a result of a housing surge that became possible after emergency housing vouchers were made available to the city through funds provided by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

A housing surge is a way to quickly get people back into homes by accelerating the coordination of housing partners who will connect homeless residents to an abundance of housing resources. The surge is part of Hancock's economic recovery plan announced on June 1, officials said.

"This housing surge — the first of many — will help us make an immediate impact on the lives of these unhoused residents by quickly moving to support their exit out of homelessness," Hancock said in a release. "We're going to continue deploying every tool available, with a goal of lifting thousands of people out of homelessness over the next two years, including those who are living in our streets in the most unsafe and unhealthy of conditions."

Officials said the housing surge will fulfill the city's goals by using these vouchers, while officials also use rapid resolution, rapid rehousing and permanent supportive housing.

A syndicate of non-profits and homeless service partners are currently working together to accomplish the housing surge goals with the assistance and guidance of Denver Housing Authority, Metro Denver Homeless Initiative, Community Solutions and Homebase.

The city also plans to expand an existing contract with the Colorado Coalition for the Homeless to provide housing units from their own properties and help identify private landlords who may participate.

