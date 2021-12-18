After nearly seven years of serving as executive director of Denver Human Services, Don Mares announced Friday that he will be stepping down next month.

Mares, 64, has headed Colorado’s largest human services department since July 2015. He is leaving to become interim president and chief executive officer of The Colorado Trust, a health foundation dedicated to achieving health equity.

“It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve the community and staff of Denver Human Services,” Mares said. “This hasn’t been an easy decision, but I am beyond thankful for everyone who has come along with me on this journey. We have built strong leadership at the department, and I truly believe we have all made a difference in the lives of the Denverites we serve.”

Mares was appointed as executive director by Mayor Michael Hancock. Hancock said Mares spearheaded a multi-agency effort at Denver Human Services to strengthen the child safety net by improving coordination between safety net agencies and cultivating the agency’s outreach into communities.

During his term as executive director, Mares was also named deputy mayor by Hancock in 2016 and 2021. Prior to his time in Denver Human Services, Hancock appointed Mares as the head of the city’s Office of Behavioral Health Strategies in 2015.

“In the more than 20 years I’ve known Don, he’s always been focused on doing what’s right for our city and Denver families,” Hancock said. “Under his leadership, he has revitalized Denver Human Services’ vision to ensure all people are connected, supported, safe and well. … While I’m sad to see him leave the city team, I couldn’t be more excited for Don to take on this next adventure, and I know we will remain connected in that work.”

Mares is a Denver native, having graduated from Regis High School. He received his undergraduate degree from Stanford University and his law degree from the University of Pennsylvania. He was elected as a state representative in 1988, a state senator in 1991 and served as Denver’s auditor from 1995 to 2003.

The news of Mares’ departure comes only days after Murphy Robinson, Denver’s public safety director, announced he will also be stepping down from his position in January. Hancock will be responsible for appointing replacements for both positions.