Mitchell Mauro of Pueblo knew there were homeless students at his high school, but he didn’t realize the scope of the problem until he started working with a program which supplied backpacks to children who needed school supplies.
“I never had a conversation with any of them, but it made me smile to see someone with one of those backpacks,” Mauro said. “People aren’t talking about homelessness enough. It’s more prevalent than you would think.”
To say that Mauro walks the walk is an understatement. He was president of Pueblo Central High’s DECA (Distributive Education Clubs of America) chapter, was active in Holy Family Catholic Church, took the job of editor-in-chief of the high school yearbook, started a rewards program for Pueblo businesses and led the school mental health club.
Did we mention he’s only 19 years old?
Mauro will honored for his community service with the Emerging Community Leader award at the 8th Annual Colorado Governor’s Citizenship Medals event Thursday at History Colorado. He’s the youngest of six recipients at the event, which includes former Denver Mayor Federico Peña, entrepreneurs Amy Schwartz and Kelly Leid, congressman Ed Perlmutter and late LGBTQ activist Clela Rorex.
“Somehow, he’s found time not only to get good grades and be involved but to get out and volunteer to help make Pueblo an even more amazing place,” said Gov. Jared Polis of Mauro.
Despite the kind words, Mauro said he’s not really sure what set him apart from dozens of other young Coloradans who were eligible for the leadership honor.
“Through all of the work that I’ve done, there are countless people equally as deserving as I am,” he told The Denver Gazette.
He had just finished his last class of the day at the University of Colorado at Denver — Child and Adolescent Mental Health.
Mauro's example illustrates not only the courage to take on new experiences, but the ability to inspire others to follow. An experienced golfer who was on the Pueblo Central's team all four years, Mauro did a crazy thing his final year of high school. He joined the swim team even though he’d never competed in a pool.
“I pretty much just jumped in the water,” he said. “My girlfriend was the manager. She asked me to do it so I did.”
He hated getting wet in those early morning practices, but “lucky for me the mornings were optional. It wasn't my jam," he said.
Mauro’s mother died when he was a 7-year-old boy. Through that loss, he established relationships with his elementary school teachers and counselors which he nurtures to this day.
Perhaps the experience of monumental loss was the catalyst for a cause which is dear to his heart — destigmatising mental health. During the pandemic when students were having a hard time adjusting to at-home learning, Mauro took the helm of a mental health club at Pueblo Central called Branch Out.
“I wanted kids to know it’s okay not to be okay,” he said.
He also created a website to promote mental health while on the Pueblo Health Department’s Youth Advisory Board.
Ever heard of a business website called “SoCoYoGo”? It’s a website which encourages teenagers to buy local, which is also a Mauro creation.
Despite the emphasis on mental health, Mauro's goal is to get his masters in finance and become a CPA in just four years of college with a special program offered by CU-Denver which allows students to finish a higher degree in one year. Though he's only in his second semester, he took classes at Pueblo Community College which advanced him to a university sophomore level.
Mauro’s muse is simple.
“I always say that if you’re not going to do it, someone else will,” said Mauro. “It’s good to take a lead if you want to make the change.”
The Governor's Leadership Celebration starts at 7 p.m. at History Colorado Center.