Beginning on Tuesday, fines will increase for drivers who park illegally in Denver, according to the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure.

For most parking violations, fines will increase by $10. For parking violations that block bike lanes, sidewalks or crosswalks, fines will increase $40 from $25 to $65. City officials said the increased fines align with Denver’s goals for safety and mobility for all residents, including bicyclists and pedestrians.

“As Denver encourages the use of alternative modes of transportation such as walking, biking and taking transit to reduce vehicle congestion, it must also encourage good driver behavior to ensure pedestrian walkways and bike lanes are kept clear," the department said in a statement.

In addition, fines for illegally parking in accessible parking spaces will go from $150 to $350 and fines for unauthorized large vehicle parking in residential neighborhoods will go from $25 to $250.

City officials expect the increased fines to generate an additional $6.4 million in 2022, which the city plans to use for mobility and safety improvements.

These changes come 15 years after the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure reviewed Denver’s parking fines and found that its fine amounts were below peer cities like San Francisco, Seattle, Austin, Boulder and Colorado Springs.