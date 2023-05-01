In-person appointments at the Colorado Division of Motor Vehicle offices were affected Monday by "a technical issue impacting all state driver license offices," according to a news release.

The outage, reported around 10 a.m., was resolved about an hour and half later.

The Division of Motor Vehicles said in the release that it was reaching out to people with appointments today to reschedule.

The technical glitch did not affect myDMV.Colorado.gov, so online services were still available during the outage.

"Affected services include issuance and renewal of driver license, I.D. card and instruction permits," according to the news release. "Services currently available include knowledge tests for instruction permits, endorsements and commercial driver’s license permits, motor vehicle records and requests for a hearing. Online services are not affected by this service outage."

Outage updates are provided on the DMV's website DMV.Colorado.gov/locations.

MV Express Kiosks are still operational today. Locations are available here.