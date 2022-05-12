051322-dg-news-new-housing01.JPG

Audience member head to the ceremony during the grand opening of 74 affordable housing units at the newly restored Pancratia Hall on Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Denver, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette)

 Timothy Hurst

The newly restored Pancratia Hall has been converted into 74 income-restricted units for households earning 30-80% of Denver's area median income.

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock and City Council member Kevin Flynn attended a grand opening for the housing units on the Loretto Heights campus late Thursday afternoon. The building was originally build in 1929 and earned its historical landmark designation last year.

051322-dg-news-new-housing03.JPG

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock, center, leads others in cutting the ribbon during the grand opening of 74 affordable housing units at the newly restored Pancratia Hall on Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Denver, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette)

Pancratia Hall will be adaptable to families and individuals with units ranging from studios to four bedrooms. A news release from Denver's Department of Housing Stability said each unit is unique to complement the building's historic character.

“I continue to be impressed by the innovation our Department of Housing Stability team shows in creating new, affordable housing projects in Denver,” Hancock said in a release. “This historic property has been restored to house dozens of families in our community, and through vital partnerships, we are able to ensure these units are kept affordable for Denver families for decades to come.”

051322-dg-news-new-housing04.JPG

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock, right, and Chief Housing Officer for the City & County of Denver Britta Fisher tour the building during the grand opening of 74 affordable housing units at the newly restored Pancratia Hall on Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Denver, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette)

The completion of Pancratia Hall Lofts marks the end of the first phase of construction continuing at the 70-acre Loretto Heights campus in southwest Denver. The project was a partnership between Hartman Ely Investments and Proximity Green, with Westside Investment Partners developing and the Denver Housing Authority leasing out and managing the property.

051322-dg-news-new-housing02.JPG

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock, right, waves people into the entrance to view apartments during the grand opening of 74 affordable housing units at the newly restored Pancratia Hall on Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Denver, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette)

“After many years of hard work by our dedicated team, the culmination of Pancratia Hall's adaptive reuse into affordable housing is a tremendous success. This historically protected landmark is now preserved at the highest standard, and has a new mission in life to serve lower income individuals and families with unique, light-filled loft apartments,” Grant Bennett, principal of Proximity Green, said in a release.

The building's name comes from Mother Pancratia Bonfils and was previously a campus dorm and classroom.

