The newly restored Pancratia Hall has been converted into 74 income-restricted units for households earning 30-80% of Denver's area median income.
Denver Mayor Michael Hancock and City Council member Kevin Flynn attended a grand opening for the housing units on the Loretto Heights campus late Thursday afternoon. The building was originally build in 1929 and earned its historical landmark designation last year.
Pancratia Hall will be adaptable to families and individuals with units ranging from studios to four bedrooms. A news release from Denver's Department of Housing Stability said each unit is unique to complement the building's historic character.
“I continue to be impressed by the innovation our Department of Housing Stability team shows in creating new, affordable housing projects in Denver,” Hancock said in a release. “This historic property has been restored to house dozens of families in our community, and through vital partnerships, we are able to ensure these units are kept affordable for Denver families for decades to come.”
The completion of Pancratia Hall Lofts marks the end of the first phase of construction continuing at the 70-acre Loretto Heights campus in southwest Denver. The project was a partnership between Hartman Ely Investments and Proximity Green, with Westside Investment Partners developing and the Denver Housing Authority leasing out and managing the property.
“After many years of hard work by our dedicated team, the culmination of Pancratia Hall's adaptive reuse into affordable housing is a tremendous success. This historically protected landmark is now preserved at the highest standard, and has a new mission in life to serve lower income individuals and families with unique, light-filled loft apartments,” Grant Bennett, principal of Proximity Green, said in a release.
The building's name comes from Mother Pancratia Bonfils and was previously a campus dorm and classroom.