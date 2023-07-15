Mayor-elect Mike Johnston named political strategist Jenn Rider his Chief of Staff Friday as his full transition into the position quickly approaches.

Ridder, a top political strategist both in Colorado and nationally, will play a key role in managing Mayor's Office operations, coordinating city agendas and advancing Johnston's agenda, according to a news release from Vibrant Denver.

She is also a Denver native with experience in Colorado and national politics. Ridder graduated from East High School and has skied all 33 ski mountains in Colorado.

In 2018, Ridder served as campaign manager for Jared Polis' first campaign for governor and, this year, served as senior advisor to Johnston's campaign.

In 2020, she was the national states director on Joe Biden's presidential campaign and, in 2019, managed the presidential campaign of Montana Gov. Steve Bullock.

Most recently, she was the executive vice president at Precision Strategies, a national political strategy and public affairs firm.

Ridder has worked with many prominent elected officials across Colorado, according to the release and is excited to serve a city she loves.

"Having grown up in Denver, I'm excited to serve the city we all love," Ridder said in the announcement. "Mike's put forward a vision of a safe, affordable, and more vibrant Denver. I can't wait to work shoulder-to-shoulder with community members as we deliver that promise for the entire city."

Ridder's appointment is earning praise from community and political leaders, including Governor Jared Polis and Senator Michael Bennet, according to the release.

"Denver is so fortunate that Jenn Ridder has agreed to serve her hometown," Polis said. "Jenn is one of the smartest and most capable leaders in Colorado today and I've counted on her counsel and strategic insights more times than I can remember."

Ridder's leadership style focuses on bringing people together to tackle tough challenges, Polis said.

In Johnston's push to confront challenges and big opportunities, Ridder is the best person to "help us steer the ship," he said.

"I'm thrilled to bring Jenn Ridder on board as we get to work to transform Denver into America's best city," Johnston said.