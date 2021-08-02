The La Alma Lincoln Park neighborhood was designated Monday as Denver’s second historic cultural district and first historic cultural district to recognize Latino, Mexican-American and Chicano residents.

The historical designation was unanimously approved by the Denver City Council Monday night following more than four years of community activism pushing for the designation.

The designation will preserve the cultural history of one of Denver’s oldest residential neighborhoods and the site of extensive Chicano history, protecting significant buildings and sites within La Alma Lincoln Park, backers said.

“Every day in Denver I see our city disappearing,” said Councilwoman Jamie Torres. “We are long overdue for this recognition of La Alma Lincoln Park. … Buildings and property exist in context and the context here is the history of the neighborhood. Our action here tonight is what protects them.”

La Alma Lincoln Park was established as a working-class neighborhood in the 1870s and 1880s, near the railroad and Burnham Yards. From the 1960s to the 1980s, it housed much of Denver’s Chicano community and was the meeting place for community gatherings and equal rights advocacy, backers said.

The neighborhood is also significant because of its art and architecture, including historical murals and vernacular architecture such as Italianate, Victorian, front gable, terrace, foursquare and bungalow styles, backers said.

Organizers officially applied for the designation in March after a 2019 policy change made the neighborhood eligible by updating Denver’s landmark preservation ordinance to allow designations based on cultural significance.

La Alma Lincoln Park is now Denver's second historic cultural district, the first being the Five Points Historic Cultural District, which recognizes the neighborhood’s African-American history and culture.

“When my husband and I first moved to La Alma Lincoln Park, a friendly neighbor reminded us to always include ‘La Alma,’ which means ‘the soul,’” said Felix Herzog, one of the applicants for the historic district. “This is what we sought to protect – the soul of the community.”

On Monday, 24 community members spoke at a public hearing for the designation. Of them, 23 expressed support and only one was opposed.

Similarly, organizers said they received eight comments from organizations in support of the designation, 12 from individuals in support and two from individuals in opposition. An online survey found that 60% of respondents supported the designation, 9% were undecided and 31% opposed.

Those opposed to the historic designation have claimed the community members weren’t notified of the proposal soon enough and that the designation could lower or increase housing prices in the neighborhood.

Organizers said they held more than 15 community meetings regarding the designation, in addition to numerous walking tours and door knockings over the past four years. In addition, Torres said the designation will open the neighborhood’s residents up to new funding streams for housing.

The historic cultural district is roughly bounded by 14th Avenue on the north, Kalamath Street on the west, 10th Avenue on the south and Mariposa Street and on the west. Torres said she intends to expand the boundaries in the future.