Denver Mayor Michael B. Hancock Friday vetoed the controversial bill that would have outlawed the sale of flavored tobacco products in the city.

Hancock's office issued a release stating the bill was well intentioned, but not the right tool to address the problem of underage tobacco use.

“I share with the sponsors of this ordinance the desire and goal to reduce youth nicotine use in our city, especially youth vaping, which has become increasingly prevalent," Hancock said in a statement. "The health of our children is of critical importance – my goal is not to stop this conversation with this veto, my goal is to broaden it.”

The 416 tobacco retailers in Denver likely breathed a sigh of relief. Many told the Denver Gazette the lost sales would damage their businesses, which are already regulated not to sell products to those under 21.

On Monday, the Denver City Council approved the bill to ban the sale of most flavored tobacco products in the city beginning on July 1, 2023. It would have outlawed the sale of flavored menthol cigarettes, chewing tobacco and vaping products in any establishments in Denver. Hookahs, natural cigars, pipe tobacco and harm-reduction tools would have been exempted.

"Previously, we’ve taken steps together to reduce youth nicotine use, including raising the purchase age to 21, instituting a new tobacco retail store license and enhancing enforcement efforts," Hancock said.

"However well intentioned, this ordinance falls short. We can work on this in a more collaborative way and we can also move to enhance our existing regulatory framework, in addition to pursuing a broader strategy by acting state-wide or at least regionally.”