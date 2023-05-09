Hundreds of migrants who have been arriving into the metro area since last Thursday are creating such a critical overcrowding problem in Denver's shelters, Mayor Michael Hancock signed an emergency activation late Tuesday afternoon to bring in more resources to handle the crowds.

"We were anticipating an influx due to Title 42, but this came more quickly and aggressively than we thought," said Office of Emergency Management spokesperson Mikayla Ortega.

On Thursday, the United States government will end pandemic-related restrictions on people requesting asylum at the border — also known as Title 42, under which migrants have been expelled from the U.S. more than 2.8 million times since March 2020.

Ortega said Hancock's urgent action will give the city a better chance to get reimbursed by federal agencies. Denver has put $15.8 million dollars toward supporting incoming migrants since Dec. 8, 2022.

"That's taxpayer dollars," Ortega said.

This recent explosion of new people from South America flowing into Denver followed a lag of around 20 people per day which shelters have reported in the last several months.

But things changed last Thursday, when at least 200 people arrived in one day.

Since then, 800 migrants have stepped off of buses traveling from El Paso. The city of Denver reported Tuesday almost 300 arrived Monday alone.

Immigrants arriving to Denver chose the city because bus fare is less expensive from West Texas than to other places and also the Mile High City is known among the population fleeing oppression in places like Venezuela and Ecuador as a place which will help with reunification, according to Department of Human Services spokesperson Victoria Aguilar.

"I don't think anyone was prepared for this latest surge," she said, explaining that there has been a lack of action and guidance about the humanitarian crisis from the federal government.

Monday, Gov. Jared Polis and Hancock appealed to the Biden Administration for money to help.

Aguilar stopped short of saying that the Denver metro area will turn people away after Title 42 expires.

"As it stands today, we are under-resourced for any future assistance. It depends on how many people show up," said Augilar.

The Denver Gazette spoke with people who are living in one undisclosed shelter in Southwest Denver who said they plan to stay in Colorado if they can find work. Many of them left their countries for economic reasons hoping for a new life in America. Some said they walked through forests braving wild animals and robbers for close to a year.

"We encountered death, rain and accidents in the jungle. Children died," Renzon Cumane, 28, said.

He left his family and traveled through nine countries before finally getting to El Paso where he worked on and off pocketing the funds to continue his journey.

"It's the worst," he said of having to leave his three-year-old son. "I'm very sad."

Aguilar said the city is putting an urgent call out for help from the faith-based community to shelter people who have bus tickets for other cities.

"Accommodations don't have to be elaborate," she said.

This would likely be for short stays as single people and families as they stop through Denver.

To help provide this temporary shelter, contact Charles Gilford at: [email protected].