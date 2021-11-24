Most Denver offices, facilities and agencies will close Thursday in observance of Thanksgiving Day, the city announced.

Closures include all libraries, recreation centers, motor vehicle offices, workforce centers, City Council offices, the mayor’s office, the clerk and recorder’s office, the auditor’s office and all county and state-operated courts.

The Office of the Medical Examiner, Denver Elections Division, Taxpayer Service Center, Vehicle Impound Facility and Wastewater Management Building will also close, as well as the departments of building and zoning permitting, transportation and excise and licenses.

Services and facilities that will remain open Thursday include the Denver International Airport and emergency operations such as Denver Health and the Denver sheriff, police and fire departments.

Trash, recycling and composting services will not be conducted on Thursday. All scheduled pickups will be delayed one day for the remainder of the week.

Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre will remain open if weather permits, but the trading post, visitor center and Ship Rock Grille will be closed. All city-owned golf courses will be closed on both Thursday and Friday.

The Denver Zoo, McNichols Civic Center Building and Denver Performing Arts Complex will also be closed Thursday.

Denver Human Services locations will close Thursday; however, emergency response teams and hotlines will remain open. Similarly, the Denver Animal Shelter will close but emergency response will be available.

The city’s information line for nonemergency services, 311, will be closed Thursday.

Parking meters in Denver will be free Thursday but subject to posted time restrictions.