Most Denver offices, facilities and city agencies will close Thursday in observance of Veterans Day, the city announced.

Closures include all libraries, recreation centers, workforce centers, county motor vehicle offices, City Council offices, the mayor’s office, the clerk and recorder’s office, the auditor’s office and all county and state-operated courts.

The Office of the Medical Examiner, Denver Elections Division, Taxpayer Service Center, Vehicle Impound Facility and Wastewater Management Building will also close, as well as the departments of building and zoning permitting, transportation and excise and licenses.

Services and facilities that will remain open Thursday include the Denver International Airport, city-owned golf courses and Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, if weather permits.

Trash, recycling and composting services will be conducted as usual Thursday.

Emergency operations such as Denver Health and the Denver sheriff, police and fire departments will also operate as usual.

Denver Human Services locations will close Thursday; however, emergency response teams and hotlines will remain open. Similarly, the Denver Animal Shelter will close but emergency response will be available.

The city’s information line for nonemergency services, 311, will close Thursday.

Parking meters in Denver will be free Thursday but subject to posted time restrictions.