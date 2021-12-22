Most Denver offices, facilities and agencies will close Friday in observance of Christmas Eve, the city announced.

Closures include all motor vehicle offices, workforce centers, City Council offices, the mayor’s office, the clerk and recorder’s office, the auditor’s office and all county and state-operated courts. Libraries and recreation centers will be closed both Friday and Saturday.

The Office of the Medical Examiner, Denver Elections Division, Taxpayer Service Center and Wastewater Management Building will also close Friday, as well as the departments of building and zoning, transportation, and excise and licenses.

Services and facilities that will remain open Friday include the Denver International Airport and emergency operations such as Denver Health and the Denver sheriff, police and fire departments.

Trash, recycling and composting services will be conducted as usual on Friday.

Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre will remain open if weather permits, but the trading post, visitor center and Ship Rock Grille will be closed on Saturday. All city-owned golf courses will be closed on both Friday and Saturday.

The McNichols Civic Center Building will be closed Friday through Sunday. The Denver Zoo will be closed Saturday. The Denver Performing Arts Complex will remain open.

Denver Human Services locations will close Friday; however, emergency response teams and hotlines will remain open. Similarly, the Denver Animal Shelter will close but emergency response will be available.

The city’s information line for nonemergency services, 311, will be closed Friday.

Parking meters in Denver will be free Friday but subject to posted time restrictions.