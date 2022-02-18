Most Denver offices, facilities and agencies will close Monday in observance of the President's Day holiday.
Closures include all motor vehicle offices, workforce centers, City Council offices, the mayor’s office, the clerk and recorder’s office, the auditor’s office and all county and state-operated courts. Libraries and recreation centers will be closed as well.
The Office of the Medical Examiner, Denver Elections Division, Taxpayer Service Center and Wastewater Management Building will also close Monday, as well as the departments of building and zoning, transportation, and excise and licenses.
Services and facilities that will remain open Monday include the Denver International Airport and emergency operations such as Denver Health and the Denver sheriff, police and fire departments.
Trash, recycling and composting services will be conducted as usual on Monday.
Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre will remain open if weather permits, including the trading post, visitor center and Ship Rock Grille. All city-owned golf courses will be closed on Monday.
The McNichols Civic Center Building will be open for scheduled events but closed to general visitors on Monday. The Denver Zoo and the Denver Performing Arts Complex will remain open.
Denver Human Services locations will close Monday; however, emergency response teams and hotlines will remain open. Similarly, the Denver Animal Shelter will close Monday but emergency response will be available.
The city’s information line for nonemergency services, 311, will be closed Monday.
Parking meters in Denver will be free Monday but subject to posted time restrictions.