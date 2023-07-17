The festivities ushering in a new class of elected officials helming the city of Denver continued during the first city council meeting, which followed the new councilmembers’ swearing in.

The meeting, held a few hours after the inauguration ceremony for councilmembers and Denver’s first new mayor in 12 years, opened with performances by Mariachi Sangre Mexicana and Dominique Jefferson.

Next came time to select the newly seated council’s leadership. In unanimous votes, council President Jamie Torres and President Pro Tem Amanda Sandoval were elected to another term in their respective leadership positions.

Councilmember Stacie Gilmore nominated Torres for another term as president, saying she had led the past council as president well, had previously served as president pro tem, and had the experience necessary to lead the newly-seated council forward.

The nomination was an honor, Torres said.

Councilmember Paul Kashmann nominated Sandoval to serve as president pro tem again, saying she has demonstrated a great partnership with Torres while in the role, “is a wonderful example” and “a relentless advocate” for her constituents.

“I look forward to the guidance that pairing offers in moving council forward in the coming year,” he said.

Torres had praised the representation present on the new council as she hosted the inauguration ceremony on Monday morning. The governing body includes the council’s first Black, out members of the LGBTQ community and six Latina women to sit on council. Women also make up a supermajority of the council.

At their first official meeting, Torres commended the councilmembers for serving in a role “that not everyone wants to do — not everyone gets to do.”

“It is difficult. It is demanding, and it is one of the most rewarding things that somebody can do when you care about your city,” she said.