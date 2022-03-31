Shannon Hoffman says she will file paperwork with the city to become a candidate for Denver City Council District 10 in the April 2023 municipal elections.
Hoffman, who is in Emerge Colorado's Signature Program that trains Democratic women to run for office, said she would bring a unique perspective to council as a renter.
She works for a nonprofit that develops affordable housing and previously led a project with the Emancipation Theater that looked at how city funding is used in Denver's sweeping of homeless camps.
"We need more representatives on the city council that reflect our city’s working class population, representatives who will prioritize the needs of people over profit, and will truly co-govern,” Hoffman said in a release. “We need co-governance with people who can barely afford their mortgage, people sleeping outside, people who can’t breathe the air outside, those who can’t get to their hourly wage job on our transit system on time, and people who have been made to feel excluded from the process.”
At Tuesday's City Council public hearing, Hoffman was adamantly against Denver's new redistricting map and said council set "a low bar" for engaging with the community throughout the process.
“Thank you for prioritizing yourselves and your reelections over our community voice and our community needs,” Hoffman told council members. “Thank you for all of this, because the fire that is raging in my chest and my belly after this experience is growing. ... My community members and I are ready for the community to lead this process.”