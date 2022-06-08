Insisting on local control, three cities in Boulder County voted to adopt their own gun-control ordinances Tuesday night in response to 2021 legislation that gives local governments power to enact gun regulations stricter than state laws. Before the 2021 law, Colorado statutes preempted cities and counties from passing any regulation that prohibits the sale, purchase or possession of a firearm. Senate Bill 21-256 was among several bills introduced in the aftermath of the mass shooting at a King Soopers in Boulder.

With the ordinances’ passage, Boulder, Superior and Louisville now have stronger gun laws on their books — ranging from banning assault weapons and large-capacity magazines to prohibiting open carry in public places to requiring a waiting period before the sale of a firearm.

The local governments’ actions follow mass shootings in the past few weeks, notably in Uvalde, Texas, where a gunman killed 19 children and two adults at an elementary school, the deadliest shooting in a school setting since Sandy Hook Elementary a decade ago. The city of Lafayette is considering similar gun regulations. Edgewater, a city in Jefferson County that sits between Lakewood and Denver, also is considering gun ordinances. Denver was the first to use the 2021 law when it banned "ghost guns" this past January, and then last month prohibited concealed carry in city buildings and parks with exemptions for law enforcement personnel.

Residents on both sides of the gun debate turned out on Zoom and in person throughout Boulder County to voice their opinions during Tuesday’s multiple public hearings.

Supporters of Boulder's six ordinances, many of whom said they are parents who believe more gun regulation will keep their kids safer, became emotional at times. “The gun violence happening across our country is preventable if legislatures take action,” said Christina Gardner, a Boulder mother of three.

But critics of the measures said more gun laws, like longer wait periods for customers who want to buy firearms for protection, keep people from defending themselves when they are most vulnerable.

Fred Barton, a Boulder gun shop owner, said the issue is too important to be decided by a group of politicians. “This is a very decisive issue for our community. I would highly suggest and recommend putting the issue to a ballot measure so that the entire community can have a voice.”

Just over the border from Boulder to the east, women wearing red “Moms Demand Action” T-shirts and touting gun control squared off against gun responsibility advocates during Louisville’s city council meeting, which lasted just over two hours.

“I understand the outrage and I feel the pain; however, I feel the measures being considered here are dealing with the symptom and not the root cause,” said Aaron Davenport. “An inanimate object does not hurt anyone.”

Though Louisville residents were affected by the King Soopers shooting, Mayor Ashley Stoltzman told The Gazette the impetus for the city council’s unanimous vote on gun measures was SB 256, which repealed a 2003 law commonly known as preemption. “We started talking about this when the state law lifted the preemption,” Stoltzman said.

About an hour and a half into the Louisville meeting, Stolzman teared up and accepted a tissue from a colleague when she revealed that she went to high school in Jefferson County and played softball with Columbine students the year of the Littleton mass shooting.