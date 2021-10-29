In Tuesday's election, Denverites will vote on whether to take power to appoint the independent monitor away from the mayor and turn it over to the Citizen Oversight Board, the civilian body tasked with monitoring the effectiveness of the monitor.
The independent monitor is the head of the city’s law enforcement watchdog agency. The current appointment authority has been a major pain point for people who say it compromises the agency’s independence, since the mayor also appoints the leaders of the safety agencies the monitor is tasked with investigating.
But some Denverites who have been involved with the city’s law enforcement oversight mechanisms for decades say the ballot measures are a small sliver of change in an oversight system that needs much bigger, fundamental changes in its power.
The pair of measures related to the Office of the Independent Monitor in Tuesday’s election don’t address the reach of the monitor’s authority, another thread of debate for decades about Denver’s law enforcement oversight bodies. Without power to make policy or impose discipline, the independent monitor’s authority has been limited to recommending, a limitation also of the Citizen Oversight Board and the Public Safety Review Commission, the precursor to the two.
“I think that’s been a consistent echoing of concerns, is all these bodies can do is recommend. And the police chief can accept or reject; the safety manager can accept or reject,” said said Dr. Lisa Calderón, a longtime advocate for policing reform in Denver and former chief of staff for District 9 Councilmember Candi CdeBaca.
The Office of the Independent Monitor was created after the 2003 death of Paul Childs, a teenager with a developmental disability fatally shot by Denver police officer James Turney. Childs had a knife when officers encountered him, and Turney had met him before, later saying he recognized Childs moments before he shot him.
“I think really that was, in the more contemporary times, where mental illness, a young person, and a police shooting all converged together,” Calderón said.
The creation of the monitor’s office in 2004 replaced the civilian Public Safety Review Commission. That body drew concerns about its effectiveness because it didn’t have disciplinary power, and Childs’ death prompted outcry for a law enforcement oversight system with sharper teeth.
Mark Silverstein, the ACLU of Colorado’s longtime legal director, also remembered the PSRC’s makeup of purely citizen volunteers hampering its effectiveness because it limited the resources it had available.
“You have an oversight agency with no ability to do the job, then you're not going to do be able to do much of the job. You think about that report that Nick Mitchell did just before he left about the policing of George Floyd protests, there's no way the public safety review commission could have done that,” he said.
Larry Left Hand Bull, who served on the last iteration of the Public Safety Review Commission before it was phased out, said he felt overwhelmed by the information he needed to understand as a civilian about the police’s use of force policies. He doesn’t remember the offices of the city attorney and mayor offering him preparation beyond copies of the police’s policies, he said.
“And I really felt that I couldn't make a ruling or a decision without having all the factors. So a lot of the times I felt indecisive and unsure of myself,” he said. Left Hand Bull is also a former commissioner of the Denver American Indian Commission.
The Office of the Independent Monitor monitors investigations of Denver’s safety officers, including shootings, in-custody deaths and probes that turn into criminal investigations, and makes recommendations about discipline and policy to the manager of safety. The agency also has discretion to monitor investigations of citizen complaints about misconduct such as improper use of force, discrimination and retaliation.
Left Hand Bull said community members envisioned the bodies that replaced the Public Safety Review Commission having policy enforcement and disciplinary authority, which makes their limited power especially frustrating for some.
The PSRC’s lack of enforcement authority “was the really heartbreaking part of it. ... What’s the point of sitting on here if what we say or recommend isn’t followed?” said Left Hand Bull.
The authority of the monitor’s office has been highlighted by the aftermath of a report in December 2020 by the monitor’s office about Denver police’s dangerous, often anonymous policing of last year’s racial justice protests. The report found gaps in the department’s documenting use of force, record keeping on officers assigned to the protests and tracking less-lethal ammunitions used.
Of 123 cases related to the protests opened by the police department’s internal affairs bureau, 108 had been completed as of October 10, the Denver Post reported. Two officers received suspensions for inappropriate use of force, and two received reprimands for other policy violations.
One point of pushback from police has been that the OIM having discipline authority would be unnecessary because the civilian-led Department of Safety has disciplinary power over officers. And not everyone agrees that it’s a good idea for law enforcement oversight bodies to have policymaking or discipline power.
“The last thing we want to do is to create a situation where there’s been some incident, and the police chief says, ‘I can’t do anything about that. You took that power away from me,’” said Dr. Sam Walker, a policing consultant, author and professor at the University of Nebraska Omaha.
“What self-respecting aspiring police chief would want to go to someplace where the power of that office has been severely limited?”
An oversight body having policymaking or discipline authority could also pose a new potential issue, he said: Whether it would necessitate oversight of the oversight body to scrutinize how decisions within it are made.
“You’re just creating layer upon layer of bureaucracy,” he said.
Denver at-large Councilmember Robin Kniech, a sponsor of the independent monitor ballot measures, said giving the monitor discipline power would shift the agency away from being a watchdog system because it would make the agency part of that process.
“I always use the analogy of it's like an audit. The auditor doesn't do your books. The auditor checks to make sure that you did your books properly,” she said. “I think there is something to be said for a watchdog who is independently checking the work.”
Kniech also sponsored a package of changes made to the monitor’s office in 2019 that she said addressed operational challenges to the monitor’s work, and she said she believes this year’s ballot measures round out a “body of work” that needs to be done to make sure the public perceives the monitor’s office as truly independent. But she made clear that while she believes independent oversight of police has a crucial role in accountability, Kniech said she thinks resources are best spent on fixing systemic issues in policing the monitor’s work shines a spotlight on.
“Independent oversight; police monitoring is only a means. And the end is reduction in inappropriate use of force; reduction in misconduct,” she said. “And I will just say that I think we should be spending a lot more energy on those transformational pieces.”