Update: NASA scrubs Artemis I launch due to an engine bleed. Depending on the engine bleed diagnosis, the earliest next possible launch will be Friday, Sept. 2.
NASA is launching its historic Orion spacecraft and the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket from Launch Complex 39B from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida today. The first in a series of increasingly complex missions, Artemis I is an uncrewed flight test providing a foundation for human deep space exploration and demonstrating NASA's commitment and capability to return humans to the Moon and extend beyond.
Around 7:30 a.m., EDT, Friday, Aug. 12, the Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft for the Artemis I mission arrived atop Launch Complex 39B at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida after a nearly 10-hour journey from the Vehicle Assembly Building, NASA announced on the website.
Colorado-based businesses Lockheed Martin and United Launch Alliance were involved with the mission. Lockheed Martin helped build the Orion spacecraft and ULA built the Interim Cryogenic Propulsion System (ICPS), a stage 2 rocket that launches Orion into lunar orbit after clearing Earth's Low Earth Orbit.
