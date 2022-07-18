Denver Mayor Michael Hancock wants to enter his final year at the helm of the Mile High City with eyes set “firmly on a city built on justice” as he runs “a city in motion” that he wants to watch thrive long after his term concludes.
Hancock outlined his priorities for Denver – a fair and just economy for all, climate action and justice, improved public safety and accountable law enforcement, as well as continued investments in the city’s children in his last year as mayor.
While he is preparing to hand over the torch in a year, Hancock said every day until then is “an opportunity to improve the lives of every Denver resident.”
Over the past 11 years under his leadership, Hancock said Denver has been resilient, recovering from the Great Recession and now continuing to work toward recovery from the pandemic.
Through difficult times like these, Hancock said, justice continues to be delayed “far too long for far too many people.”
“The pandemic laid those injustices bare – deep, terrible, societal wounds. Correcting those injustices has been the pursuit of my time in public life,” Hancock said. “That purpose has been met by our residents who have never faltered in the face of crisis, who demanded better of us, and who worked alongside us to achieve great things. The people of Denver are always the catalyst of our resurgence.”
Speaking specifically about the city’s homeless population, Hancock said he won’t be satisfied until everyone in Denver is housed, but noted that, since he’s been in office, more than 13,000 homeless neighbors have been rehoused in Denver.
He wants to continue to help with initiatives that protect historically redlined communities and communities of color, he said.
“Justice is an economy that works for everyone – an economy where workers can thrive and the opportunity to build wealth is available to everyone,” Hancock said.
Hancock also touched on the local effects of inflation, which has made Denver’s cost of living even higher than it already was. He announced plans throughout the next year to bring a variety of assistance to minority business owners throughout the city and cut costs in whatever city departments are able to.
In regard to public safety, Hancock said there shouldn’t be debate about more or less policing — something he called “a false choice.”
“It’s about better policing. Better responses to different circumstances. And better community support to address the root causes of crime,” Hancock said. “Our residents should feel safe in their communities, and safe to interact with our officers. Too often we’ve called on law enforcement to address social problems better left to other systems of care.”
Hancock said he is proud that Denver led the way in getting body-worn cameras onto officers, rewritten the city’s use-of-force policies and promoted de-escalation tactics, while also supporting alternate options to jail, such as the Assessment, Intake and Diversion Center opening in the coming months.
Getting more weapons off the streets is another key mission in improving public safety, Hancock said.
“We’re being held hostage by those who believe unrestrained access to guns is a good thing,” Hancock said. “The solution to gun violence isn’t more guns. That’s why we banned concealed carry in our parks and city buildings. It’s why we banned ghost guns. It’s also why I’m asking City Council to fund a new partnership with the U.S. Attorney to prosecute violent felons found with guns in violation of federal law. We’re going to bring greater resources to bear to prosecute individuals under harsher federal law to combat gun violence in our city.”
When it comes to climate change, Hancock said the time to act is now, considering Colorado saw the most devastating wildfire in its history last year on top of Denver seeing a nearly unprecedented snowless stretch.
“Humanity has reached a crisis point in the fight against climate change, and the people who will suffer the most are the families and neighborhoods that are already the most vulnerable,” Hancock said. “Every day, every hour, every minute we delay means we are sacrificing our children’s future. That is an unacceptable injustice – we can and must do better.”
On a similar note, Hancock said Denver will continue to be a city for its children. Since 2011, Denver has opened its first Youth Empowerment Center, and Hancock said that, by 2024, the city will have four more. He’s also pushed to get the city’s recreation centers open to all kids with the My Denver Card program
“Outside of school doors, we all need to be there for every child,” Hancock said. “We must remain committed to that compact with (Denver Public Schools), so every child has everything they need to thrive. Justice for our children is a future full of possibilities.”