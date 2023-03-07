Gov. Jared Polis unveiled proposed legislation Tuesday for a new $28 million initiative to improve student math scores over the next two years.

The governor also highlighted the work of 12 schools — including two in Colorado Springs — with a “Math Bright Spot Award” and $50,000 from the federal Governor’s Emergency Education Relief funds.

These schools, the Polis Administration said, demonstrated “exceptional growth in math achievement since 2019.” The two Colorado Springs schools were Roosevelt Charter Academy and Chipeta Elementary.

The funds will be used for, among other things, investments such as tutoring, expanding student resources and faculty development.

“We are meeting students, teachers, and families where they are, providing flexibility through meaningful and high-impact out-of-school opportunities that focus on evidence-based math achievement,” Senate Minority Leader Paul Lundeen, R- Monument, said in a statement.

Colorado math scores are down across the board, according to the 2022 Colorado Measures of Academic Success data for grades three to eight. Roughly 40% of students, or fewer, in each grade level met or exceeded expectations in math testing.

Compared to 2019 scores, all grades had fewer students who met or exceeded expectations.

Polis was joined at the press conference Tuesday by lawmakers, educators and parents.

The proposed bill is designed to provide math instruction for students’ pre-kindergarten through twelfth grade to create math proficiency. The proposed legislation is anticipated will save families $4,500 in after-school programming.

A thorough examination of the bill before publishing was not possible. The Denver Gazette requested, but did not receive, a draft copy of the proposed legislation, which was expected to introduced Tuesday evening.

The Polis administration trumpeted the governor’s announcement as his latest education partnership with the legislature that includes full-day kindergarten and universal preschool.

Gazette reporter Nick Sullivan contributed to this report.