An 89 year-old woman is in critical condition following emergency surgery and one dog has been euthanized after a vicious attack which traumatized a Golden neighborhood Wednesday. Golden police say that the original call came in as a dog bite, but when they arrived at the home, they followed a trail of blood leading to the back yard where the elderly woman was being mauled.
A 12 year old boy, who was also attacked, was at a neighbor’s home waiting for help. He survived and is at Children's Hospital Colorado. His grandmother was transported to St. Anthony North Hospital.
Golden Police Sargent Ben Salentine would not say who was responsible for the dogs, but added that “they were not strange to the home.”
None of the responding officers involved were physically injured, according to police.
Golden’s Foothills Animal Shelter confirmed that one of the dogs is being confined there pending further investigation. The other was euthanized Wednesday night because it had severe head and abdominal injuries which police said happened in the aftermath of the attack. Detectives have canvassed the neighborhood in the area of the 15000 block of West First Drive and are in the process of interviewing witnesses.
Salentine said that investigators want to know exactly who owned the dogs, and whether there was any history of destructive behavior. He said there haven’t been any citations issued in the case at this time.
Pit bulls have had a controversial reputation as a breed, and were outlawed in Denver for 31 years. The ban was lifted there in Jan. 2021, but Golden doesn’t prohibit any dog breed, according to the laws on the city’s website.
Advocates of the breed insist it’s the owners who are the problem, not the dog.
“The story here is what led the dogs to this behavior,” said David Edelstein, owner of Team Pit-A-Full Dog Training. He said he own four pit bulls as pets.
“The domestic dog is hard-wired not to attack people. What I want to know is, who was on the other end of that leash?” asked Edelstein.
He said that there are actually eight different pit bull subset breeds, that the three major three breeds are American pit bull terriers, American Staffordshire terriers and Staffordshire bull terriers. It’s known exactly which one was associated with the Golden attacks.
Salentine said that this has been a terrible situation and that their hearts go out to the family, the community and to the animals.