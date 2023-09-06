The 19th Judicial District Attorney’s Office ruled a Greeley police officer used an appropriate level of force in firing his gun at a bicyclist who fled the scene, but brandished what the officer thought was a gun.

The Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) investigated Officer James Riddle following a police-involved shooting June 28. They ruled that criminal charges will not be filed against Riddle, according to a press release from the DA's office.

The incident began when Riddle attempted to contact a bike rider for improper lighting. The suspect didn't stop. After pursuit, the rider eventually stopped, but as Riddle was leaving his vehicle, the suspect ran. While running, the suspect allegedly took off his sweatshirt and pointed what "appeared to be a firearm" at Riddle, according to the release.

Riddle fired at the suspect. The suspect got away and was never arrested.

While knowingly shooting at a person is often grounds for an attempted homicide charge, the Criminal Code gives justification to certain uses of force — like self defense, according to the DA.

The suspect pointed a BB gun at the officer that "looked like a 1911 pistol," according to the CIRT report.

Investigators ruled Riddle "justified and authorized by law to defend and protect himself and others from the threatening actions of the unknown suspect," according to the press release.

"Weld County District Attorney’s Office will not file charges against Officer Riddle for the use of force in this event," District Attorney Michael Rourke said in a release.