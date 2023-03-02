A Greeley man was sentenced to 60 years in prison after he shot and killed a man during a 2020 riot.

Last week, a Weld County jury convicted Michael Hernandez, 23, of one count of second-degree murder and one count of engaging in a riot, according to a news release.

Weld District Court Judge Vincente Vigil gave Hernandez the maximum sentence of 60 years in the Colorado Department of Corrections.

On Oct. 29, 2020, at 3 a.m., Greeley police responded to a shooting in the 1100 block alley between 11th and 12th Streets, according to the release.

Responding officers found the victim, Maurice Maestas, on the ground surrounded by a pool of blood with a handgun nearby.

Maestas was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

When the shooting occurred, Hernandez was on probation for a 2018 burglary case, according to the release. He also pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree murder in 2017.

"It's clear from his consistent, violent behavior, that this defendant has zero respect for human life or for the law," Chief Deputy District Attorney Anthony Perea said. "Though nothing will bring back our victim, we hope this lengthy prison sentence will send a clear message to the community that we absolutely will not tolerate this type of senseless behavior."