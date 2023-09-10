The Gold Hill Pipeline Project in Greeley is getting $13.8 million in federal funding.

This pipeline will connect water supply infrastructure serving about 152,000 people, the Federal Emergency Management Agency said in a news release.

Greeley uses two water treatment plants, Bellevue and Boyd.

“The current transmission system lacks a connection between the two points,” FEMA’s project description states. “This makes the system vulnerable to water shortages and rationing if one plant needs to be taken offline.”

Planned west of Greeley, the pipeline will travel north from the Gold Hill Reservoir and end near south Windsor, according to a City of Greeley map. The pipeline will meet the 2004-built Chimney Park Section, the map shows.

Existing water pipelines are northwest of Greeley, according to the city map.

The nearly $14 million in funding allows Greeley to “ensure its water infrastructure can continue serving its residents into the future,” Sen. Michael Bennet said in a news release.

Droughts, wildfires and cyberattacks are concerns with the current infrastructure. FEMA said the Gold Hill Pipeline Project will help the transmission network avoid those climate-related hazards, reduce shortages, and allow the city to diversify water sources.

“Greeley, and communities across Colorado, must confront the water management challenges posed by long-term aridification, accelerating wildfires, and severe floods,” Sen. John Hickenlooper said. “Greeley’s water supplies will be better equipped for the challenges posed by climate change with this investment.”

Funding became available under the bipartisan federal infrastructure law.

“While this project is critical to Greeley, it will further Northern Colorado regional water resiliency that was tested following recent wildfire events such as the Cameron Peak Fire, and it will protect Greeley and its connected systems from unforeseen future disasters,” Greeley Mayor John Gates said. “Further, the new transmission line project will reduce costs of daily operations for the city, reducing reliance on pumping to supply water to customers.”