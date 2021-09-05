GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — A King Soopers store in Greenwood Village closed its doors Sunday after threatening graffiti that appeared to reference the March 22 mass shooting in Boulder was discovered nearby.
According to a release from the Greenwood Village Police Department (GVPD), officers were notified of graffiti at Castlewood Park that stated, "Boulder strong is about to be Denver strong."
A King Soopers spokesperson released the following statement:
"At King Soopers nothing is more important than the safety of our associates and customers. Out of an abundance of caution we have temporarily closed our location at 6000 Holly Street in Greenwood Village due to a threat of violence. We are working in full cooperation with local law enforcement and plan to resume normal business hours tomorrow."
