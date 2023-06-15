A plastic surgeon has been found guilty of attempted manslaughter in the death of an 18-year-old after failing to get his patient medical attention for complications that arose during surgery.

Emmalyn Nguyen entered cardiac arrest and fell into a coma after being placed under anesthesia during a 2019 surgical procedure at a Greenwood Village clinic. Nguyen died one year later while at a nursing home.

A jury found Dr. Geoffrey Kim guilty of attempted reckless manslaughter and obstruction of telephone services. Kim was acquitted of criminally negligent homicide, the Denver Gazette’s news partner 9News reported. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 8 and faces up to 3 years in the Department of Corrections, according to an 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office news release.

"We understand medical procedures don't always go as planned, but this defendant showed a shocking and extreme lack of judgment and humanity by failing to call for an ambulance and denying his patient appropriate treatment in a hospital setting," Chief Deputy District Attorney Gary Dawson said in a news release.

A nurse anesthetist testified that he told Kim their patient needed “immediate medical attention in a hospital setting and that 911 should be called,” according to the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office. Kim did not call for help until five hours after Nguyen went into cardiac arrest.

The district attorney’s office sought obstruction charges because Kim refused to allow clinic staff to call 911 despite multiple medical professionals, including two nurses, urging a transfer of care, according to the new release.

Kim’s defense attorneys laid blame on the nurse anesthetist, according to the district attorney’s office. The arrest affidavit showed a nurse anesthetist and Kim gave Nguyen’s mother contradictory accounts of how the procedure went wrong and appeared to blame one another, 9News reported. Charges against the nurse anesthetist were dismissed in September.

"Patients put their trust in doctors and the outcome might have been different had the defendant sought appropriate medical care,” Dawson said. “This defendant made decisions based on what was best for his business and not for his patient."