Seven people died in eight separate shootings along the Front Range this past weekend. The incidents occurred in Denver, Aurora, Adams County, Louisville and Johnstown. The Louisville and Johnstown incidents were officer-involved shootings which ended in two deaths of suspects brandishing knives.
The incidents seem unrelated, but represented a higher-than-normal amount of gun violence deaths for one weekend.
The weekend of violence started Friday night at around 10 p.m., when Larimer County Sheriffs started chasing a speeding 2005 Honda Pilot going northbound in the 2800 block of SE Frontage Road, near I-25 east of Fort Collins. After a short time, pursuing officers used a technique to tap the Honda with their patrol car and turn it around. The vehicle left the road and the driver got out brandishing a knife, according to the Larimer County Sheriff.
A press release stated that the man approached deputies with the knife, prompting one deputy to shoot him. The suspect later died at the hospital. A woman who was in the Honda was uninjured. Police provided no identifications of either person, nor the reason why they were attempting to stop the Honda other then a potential speeding citation. Anyone with information is asked to call Loveland Police Detective Jenn Pfoff at (970) 962-2225.
Loveland police and the 8th Judicial District Attorney's office are handling the follow-up investigation.
Four hours later, at 2:26 am Saturday, a man died during a shootout in Denver in the 2200 block of Buchtel near Denver University. Two males Denver police say were linked to the shooting were arrested later that morning.
Saturday night at 11:45 p.m., another Denver house party shooting occurred — this one in Denver’s Ruby Hill neighborhood. It resulted in three gunshot-wound victims. One man died from his injuries. Two women, who were also shot, were hospitalized but expected to survive. That shooting happened in the 1600 block of South Beach Court.
Sunday morning, at 2:12 a.m. just as bars had closed for the night, Denver police responded to gunshots at 20th and Larimer. One person was injured but is expected to survive, according to police.
Two-and-a-half hours later, a house party in unincorporated Adams County turned violent. One man died in a shootout in the area of East 70th Avenue and Broadway, west of I-25 between highways 270 and 76. Adams County Sheriff's investigators had no information on arrests, suspects or vehicle descriptions.
Later Sunday morning, three Louisville police officers were placed on administrative leave after they shot and killed a 57-year old-man while responding to a domestic violence call. The incident happened at 6:45 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of East Street. The man had approached officers with "a large butcher's knife" and refused to stop or put down the weapon, according to police.
The violence continued into Sunday afternoon.
Aurora police are looking for a suspect in the shooting death of a woman who was killed in the Mission Viejo neighborhood just after 2 pm. Officers found her suffering from gunshot wounds in her home in the 4100 block of South Mobile Circle. She was transported to the hospital, where she died Sunday evening.
Also Sunday, a juvenile female was shot at 4055 North Albion Street in Denver’s Park Hill neighborhood. She died of her injuries Monday, according to the Denver Police who report they are now treating the shooting as an active homicide investigation.
The brutal weekend spilled over into Monday morning, with a suspected road rage incident in Aurora at Interstate 225 and 6th Ave. which backed up rush-hour traffic for over an hour as officers closed the highway to search for the suspect vehicle and evidence.
The victim, a male, was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Aurora police tweeted that he was not able to give a description of the person who shot him.
Adams County Sheriff's investigators this weekend also continued searching for suspects driving a blue 2002 Chevy Tahoe, Colorado license plate number 019-FEF, linked to an early Oct. 16 house party shooting that left one dead and several injured near Dakin Street and Greenwood Boulevard, Denver. That scene is also in unincorporated Adams County near Thornton, northwest of U.S. 36 and I-25.
Anyone with information on either shooting is asked to call detectives at 720-322-1313. The Sheriff's Office is working with Colorado's 17th Judicial District investigators.