Strong winds forced a ground stop at Denver International Airport on Friday afternoon, with big delays likely through the evening.
Inbound flights were being held at their origins until at least 4:30 p.m. on Friday, marking an over two-hour delay for inbound flights.
Delays were starting to rack up as a result of the ground stop, with 490 flights between 1 and 5 p.m. delayed coming in or out of DIA, as of about 3:30 p.m. on Friday.
Strong winds and blowing dust led to the delays. While no rain or thunderstorms were observed at DIA on Friday afternoon, gusty and highly variable wind directions kicked up dust and made flying in or out of the airport difficult.
DIA recorded a peak gust of 27 mph at 2:22 p.m. on Friday afternoon. That said, the blowing dust and the wind shear (changing of wind speed and direction with height) made flying extra difficult.