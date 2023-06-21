Several people were injured when hit by hail during a concert at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison on Wednesday night, rescue officials said.

Louis Tomlinson, a former member of One Direction, was playing at the popular live music venue.

West Metro Fire Rescue, which responded to the emergency, said the number of potential patients and the extent of their injuries are unknown at this time.

WMFR responding to Red Rocks, working with Stadium Medical at this hour. Several people hit by hail and injured at tonight’s concert. The number of potential patients and extent of injuries is not known at this time. pic.twitter.com/OwrguPhJDx — WestMetroFire (@WestMetroFire) June 22, 2023

A concert goer named Nicole called it the "scariest night of [her] life."

"It started pelting people with hail at Red Rocks and my sister and I luckily found shelter under a sign," she said, adding, "I am bleeding and have huge bumps on my head from the hail. Hoping everyone made it out safely."

Nicole posted a video of the hail on Twitter. The video shows several people running to find shelter, and screams can be heard.

Nicole also thanked the "random guys at Red Rocks who sheltered us in their car during the hail storm after the sign we were hiding under broke."

"Literally saved our lives, if not a serious concussion," she said.

The concert had been delayed and Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre advised concert goers to "seek shelter in your vehicle," adding, "we'll let you know when we've received the all clear."

The organization then said it received the "all clear" and urged concert goers to go back to the amphitheater — only to say announce an hour later that people should seek shelter until further notice as severe weather approached.

The organization ultimately announced canceling the concert roughly half an hour later.

Another concertgoer posted a video on Twitter showing ice and water flooding the amphitheater's stairs. "It was straight out of a horror movie," the concertgoer said.

Editor's note: This is a developing story and will be updated.