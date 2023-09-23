There were 49,449 suicide deaths in the United States in 2022, increasing 2.6% from the previous year, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The 988 Crisis Hotline Enterprise continues to battle the concerning trends, offering immediate mental health and crisis support for callers. Now, the Colorado branch is searching for new members of the board of directors to help continue the fight.

The national 988 number was mandated by the National Suicide Hotline Designation Act of 2020, and requires each state to have a call center that puts callers and texters in contact with a live counselor. Like 911 dispatch, the service looks to bring ease of use and accessibility to the country.

The 988 Crisis Hotline Enterprise — part of Colorado's Behavioral Health Administration — announced they are taking applications for board of directors positions, according to a press release on Friday.

"Board members are charged with participating in monthly meetings, reviewing and voting on 988 funding and policy development, imposing 988 surcharge and prepaid wireless 988 charge and making decisions that shape the programs and services," according to the release.

The board is made up of seven volunteers and is appointed by the governor.

Those encouraged to apply include behavior health providers, county and local representatives and individuals representing social justice and advocacy, among others.

People can apply directly on the state's website.