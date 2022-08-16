doctor stethoscope
Bruno/ Pixabay

Adams County leaders have named five members to the county's first board of health, nearly a year after it broke away from Tri-County Health Department.

The county's commissioners appointed four health providers and a substance-use awareness advocate to its inaugural board. The five members will serve two- to three-year terms; future members will serve five-year terms. 

Adams County, like its neighbors Douglas and Arapahoe, must stand up its own health department before the end of the year. Come Jan. 1, 2023, Tri-County Health — once the state's largest, county-level health department — will cease to exist, after leaders in first Douglas, then Adams and Arapahoe all voted last year to pull out of the agency. The nearly 12 months since have been a scramble by the counties to hire staff and stand up infrastructure.

According to a county news release, the first five members to Adams County's board are Dee Gilliam, a public health nurse who will serve a three-year term; Brett Keiling, a registered nurse at North Suburban Medical Center who will serve a two-year term; Jeremiah Lindemann, "a strong advocate for awareness and bringing change for the opioid epidemic," who will serve a two-year term; Sheela Mahnke, a pediatrician with a passion for environmental health, who will serve a three-year term; and Lisa Winkler, a primary care physician who will serve for two years.

“With this morning’s action approving these resolutions, we have completed a critical step in setting up the new health department,” Lynn Baca, the chair of the county's commissioners, said in a statement. "While we had many qualified applicants, we believe this five-member board brings the varied expertise and perspective that is representative of our diverse county.”

Adams County has named a transitional director, Kelly Weidenbach, but has yet to name an executive or deputy director to lead its new health department.

Health reporter

Seth Klamann is the health reporter for the Gazette, focused on COVID-19, public health and substance use. He's a Kansas City native and a University of Missouri alum, with stops in Wyoming, Omaha and Milwaukee before moving to Denver.

Sign Up For Free: Denver Morning Brew

Your morning rundown of the latest news from overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day.

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.