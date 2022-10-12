The Boulder County Department of Public Health detected avian flu at a backyard poultry facility in Boulder County on Friday, according to a news release. The discovery prompted a quarantine order seeking to limit the movement of birds in and out of the area.
The discovery also prompted the Colorado Department of Agriculture to ask bird owners to increase biosecurity practices. Their recommendations include keeping a closed flock, decreasing interactions between domestic and wild birds and keeping feed away from wild birds.
Signs of the highly pathogenic avian influenza include sudden death without clinical signs, lack of energy or appetite, decreased egg production, soft-shelled or misshapen eggs and purple discoloration of head, eyelids, comb and hocks.
Other symptoms include "normal" flu-like symptoms, though experienced by a bird rather than a human.
According to the U.S. Center for Disease Control , no cases of this virus have been recorded in human populations, but warns it is "possible the virus could infect people and cause serious disease."
Boulder County officials said the discovery is not a food safety risk, according to the release.
Bird owners are asked to report suspicious disease events or illness to the State Veterinarians Office at 303-869-9130. Any bird owners experiencing stress or anxiety about the flu can call 844-493-TALK (8255) or text TALK to 38255.
Other resources for bird owners can be found online. Status updates of the quarantine can be found at ag.colorado.gov/hpai.