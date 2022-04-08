Insurance provider Bright Health will pay Colorado at least $500,000 to settle more than 100 complaints that it wasn't paying for the care its customers received, among other issues, the state Division of Insurance announced Friday.
The fine must be paid to the state immediately, and the full penalty could top $1 million if Bright, a Minnesota-based insurer, doesn't fix its outstanding issues and correct its behavior in the next 12 months. According to the agency, Bright "has acknowledged these violations and agrees to the requirements" levied by the state.
The insurance division began receiving complaints in 2021 that Bright wasn't paying providers, wasn't accurately or quickly processing payments, and wasn't responding to customer concerns. The insurer "made some improvements" after the agency began looking into the complaints, but they were insufficient, and state officials "believed that further action was warranted," the agency wrote in its Friday announcement.
According to the settlement agreement, the agency found "at least 850 instances" in which Bright didn't pay claims from provider in 2021. There were at least 50 more instances in 2022. Health providers had notified the company that they were violating state law, the agency wrote.
At least 30 customers complained that Bright wasn't communicating adequately with them, including some complaints the provider was not allowing people to speak with Bright supervisors upon request. More than two dozen more people said Bright wasn't applying their payments, or wasn't processing their coverage cancellation requests. Sixty more said Bright hadn't processed or approved claims quickly enough.
Bright also did not use expert criteria "for the placement, medical necessity, and utilization management determinations for people with substance use disorder and opiate use disorder," according to the settlement agreement.
A message to a Bright spokesperson was not immediately returned Friday morning.
To avoid paying the other half of the $1 million fine, Bright agreed to process and pay all old claims from Peak providers by April 7 and pay 95% of correct claims by April 22 and stay at a high level through the rest of the year, as well as addressing other outstanding problems. Complaints against it must fall, and it must implement metrics to improve customer responsiveness by July 30.
Michael Conway, Colorado's insurance commissioner, said in a statement he appreciated Bright's willingness to work with the state.
“Bright has emphasized to us that the company takes its obligations to members and providers seriously and will work to make sure it is living up to its obligations," Conway said. "Over the coming year, the Division will monitor the company closely to ensure that it is righting the ship and moving towards better business practices.”